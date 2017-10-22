Power outages in Gregg county after the storm

Lights out at George Richey and Pine Tree. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Sunday morning’s storms blew through Gregg County around 4 am and caused some minor damage.

A few trees were downed in White Oak and in north Longview, and there were several hundred power outages in the area according to SWEPCO.

At George Richey and Pine Tree roads in North Longview a stoplight was out.

A Longview Police Officer was posted at the intersection to make sure it was treated as a four way stop until stop signs could be put in place.

Most of the power was restored during the day.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved