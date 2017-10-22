Longview Animal Control supervisor helps pass cruelty law

With the passing of Texas Senate Bill 762 it became a felony 3 to abuse or torture an animal in the state of Texas, and Longview's Chris Kemper helped give the law teeth.More >>
With the passing of Texas Senate Bill 762 it became a felony 3 to abuse or torture an animal in the state of Texas, and Longview's Chris Kemper helped give the law teeth.More >>
From the Tyler Police Department On Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 1:16 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 8300 block of Paluxy Drive on a head-on collision. Upon arrival by EMS and Tyler Fire it was determined that that one driver was deceased and the other driver was pinned in. Accident investigators said that a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Dakota Payne, W/M, age 27, of Diana, Texas was traveling northbound on Paluxy and drove into the southbound lane striking a 2000 GMC Yukon head-on....More >>
From the Tyler Police Department On Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 1:16 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 8300 block of Paluxy Drive on a head-on collision. Upon arrival by EMS and Tyler Fire it was determined that that one driver was deceased and the other driver was pinned in. Accident investigators said that a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Dakota Payne, W/M, age 27, of Diana, Texas was traveling northbound on Paluxy and drove into the southbound lane striking a 2000 GMC Yukon head-on....More >>
The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the corner of Alpine Road and Bolivar Street in Longview. Five fire engines responded. Witnesses stated that flames were appearing out of the house. The fire is under control but is not completely out yet. The firefighters conducted a primary search and concluded the home was clear of people. Further details will be released when they become available. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the corner of Alpine Road and Bolivar Street in Longview. Five fire engines responded. Witnesses stated that flames were appearing out of the house. The fire is under control but is not completely out yet. The firefighters conducted a primary search and concluded the home was clear of people. Further details will be released when they become available. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for several East Texas counties through 7 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for several East Texas counties through 7 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Several power outages have been reported across the area Sunday morning following overnight storms.More >>
Several power outages have been reported across the area Sunday morning following overnight storms.More >>