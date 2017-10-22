Longview Fire Department responds to residential fire

The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the corner of Alpine Road and Bolivar Street in Longview.

Five fire engines responded. Witnesses stated that flames were appearing out of the house.

The fire is under control but is not completely out yet.

The firefighters conducted a primary search and concluded the home was clear of people.

According to the Longview Fire Marshal, there is the suspicion that the fire may have been intentionally set.

The investigation is ongoing.

Further details will be released when they become available.

