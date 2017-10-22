1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler wreck

An accident on Paluxy Drive in Tyler resulted in a fatality.

Around 1:16 a.m. Saturday night, Tyler Police responded to a head-on collision in the 8300 block of Paluxy Drive.

A press release from the Tyler Police Department stated that upon arrival by EMS and Tyler Fire it was determined that that one driver was deceased and the other driver was pinned inside of a vehicle.

Dakota Payne, 27, of Diana, Texas was traveling northbound on Paluxy when he drove into the southbound lane and crashed into a 2000 GMC Yukon head-on.

Payne was transported to Christus Mother Frances hospital. His injuries are unknown.

Cody Allbright, 19, of Flint, Texas was the driver of the Yukon. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This accident is currently under investigation and further details will be released when they become available.