Power outages reported across East Texas, Deep East Texas following storms

Several power outages have been reported across the area Sunday morning following overnight storms.
Southwestern Electric Power Company was reporting a total of 3,504 outages in the state of Texas with the majority of those in Gregg County. As of 5:45 a.m., outages were reported as follows:
Oncor reported 5,711 outages in East Texas. As of 5:45 a.m., outages were reported as follows:
Rusk County Electric also reported several outages. The company reported 643 outages.
Houston County Electric reported the following outages:
See a map of SWEPCO outages here.
See a map of Oncor outages here.
See a map of Rusk County Rural Electric outages here.
See a map of Wood County Electric Cooperative outages here.
See a map of Upshur Rural Electric outages here.
See a map of Houston County Electric Cooperative outages here.
