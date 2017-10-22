Power outages reported across East Texas, Deep East Texas follow - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Power outages reported across East Texas, Deep East Texas following storms

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(KLTV/KTRE) -

Several power outages have been reported across the area Sunday morning following overnight storms.

Southwestern Electric Power Company was reporting a total of 3,504 outages in the state of Texas with the majority of those in Gregg County. As of 5:45 a.m., outages were reported as follows:

  • Bowie: 47
  • Cass: 32
  • Franklin: 10
  • Gregg: 2,066
  • Harrison: 60
  • Morris: 125
  • Panola: 105
  • Rusk: 897
  • Shelby: fewer than 5
  • Smith: fewer than 5
  • Titus: 6
  • Upshur: 153

Oncor reported 5,711 outages in East Texas. As of 5:45 a.m., outages were reported as follows:

  • Anderson: 5
  • Angelina: 80
  • Cherokee: 37
  • Henderson: 466
  • Hopkins: fewer than 5
  • Houston: 25
  • Nacogdoches: 496
  • Navarro: 11
  • Smith: 1,170

Rusk County Electric also reported several outages. The company reported 643 outages.

Houston County Electric reported the following outages:

  • Anderson: 3,214
  • Angelina: 267
  • Cherokee: 8
  • Houston: 8,722
  • Trinity: 2,405
  • Walker: 292

See a map of SWEPCO outages here.

See a map of Oncor outages here.

See a map of Rusk County Rural Electric outages here.

See a map of Wood County Electric Cooperative outages here.

See a map of Upshur Rural Electric outages here.

See a map of Houston County Electric Cooperative outages here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly