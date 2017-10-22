Severe thunderstorm watch issued for ETX counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for several East Texas counties through 7 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for several East Texas counties through 7 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A Longview man is behind bars after another man was found dead inside his home.More >>
A Longview man is behind bars after another man was found dead inside his home.More >>
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation announced a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts featuring all five living former U.S. presidents.More >>
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation announced a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts featuring all five living former U.S. presidents.More >>
From the Longview Police Department Homicide Investigation at 1507 Oden St. The Longview Police Department is investigating a homicide at 1507 Oden St. The police responded to the location reference a welfare check on October 21, 2017 at 4:54 a.m. When officers arrived they located one male, Lee Arthur Gray 47 years old from Loganport LA. laying on the floor inside the house with a gunshot wound. Gray was dead when officers arrived and was not residing at 1507 Oden St. The resident...More >>
From the Longview Police Department Homicide Investigation at 1507 Oden St. The Longview Police Department is investigating a homicide at 1507 Oden St. The police responded to the location reference a welfare check on October 21, 2017 at 4:54 a.m. When officers arrived they located one male, Lee Arthur Gray 47 years old from Loganport LA. laying on the floor inside the house with a gunshot wound. Gray was dead when officers arrived and was not residing at 1507 Oden St. The resident...More >>
A study by Business Insider and Foursquare claims to determine the most popular fast food chain in every state. The results of the study, according to Business Insider, were based upon which chain received the most visits on average per location. Many Texans are crying foul, however, as the study claims that Texas' favorite fast food is ...steady yourself... In-N-Out Burger, a chain based in California. While Texans have no beef with the California chain, most of us claim...More >>
A study by Business Insider and Foursquare claims to determine the most popular fast food chain in every state. The results of the study, according to Business Insider, were based upon which chain received the most visits on average per location. Many Texans are crying foul, however, as the study claims that Texas' favorite fast food is ...steady yourself... In-N-Out Burger, a chain based in California. While Texans have no beef with the California chain, most of us claim...More >>