Severe thunderstorm watch issued for ETX counties

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern Texas.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for several East Texas counties through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Counties affected include Bowie; Camp; Cass; Marion; Morris; Upshur. The NWS released a statement about the watch: 

"At 4:19 a.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waskom to Pinehill to 7 miles east of Palestine. Movement was east southeast at 45 mph. Strong winds between 40 and 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, Carthage, Rusk, Center, Mansfield, Greenwood, Waskom, Stonewall, Logansport, Tatum, Alto, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Beckville, Joaquin, Wells, Deberry and Elysian Fields."

The NWS also said to beware of lightning.

"Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm," the NWS said.

This story will update as conditions develop.

