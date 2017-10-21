Neighbor reacts after man found dead in Longview home

A Longview man is behind bars after another man was found dead inside his home.

Police say Loyd Johnson Jr., who has a previous felony conviction, was arrested this morning after detectives found a firearm in his possession. But, what lead to that discovery, was the investigation into a homicide at his residence.

"This morning the Longview police department responded to a check welfare at 1507 Oden Street in regards to an individual that had been found inside a house unresponsive,” says Sergeant Shane McCarter, with LPD. “When the officers arrived at the scene they found a male that had been shot and was deceased."

Lee Arthur Gray,47, was dead inside the home. Police say Johnson was not the one who made the 911 call.

"Were still investigating the actual pieces of what occurred inside that house,” says McCarter. “Mr. Gray had come over and there was some type of incident that occurred that led to the death of Mr. Gray."

After the incident Johnson went to a local hospital, received treatment for injuries that he sustained from Gray, and was released. Oden Street resident Jonathan Williams, says he knew both of the men well.

"I grew up with Mr. Johnson,” says Williams. “It’s kind of rough growing up with somebody you've known from child age to adults and something happens to them, it like touches your heart."

Williams says he had never seen Gray at Johnson’s home but, he had previously talked to Gray about staying away from negativity.

"We just kind of met a few times while waiting for the bus, introduced ourselves and encouraged each other a little bit to not get in people's way or get in trouble," says Williams.



Johnson was booked into the Gregg County Jail and is awaiting bond.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and Longview police say Loyd Johnson is a suspect. The department is asking anyone with additional information to call 903-237-1170.

