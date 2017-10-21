WATCH: 5 living former presidents attend Texas hurricane relief concert

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation announced a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts featuring all five living former U.S. presidents.

Mobile users click here to view live.

The “Deep from the Heart: One American Appeal” concert will take place on Oct. 21 at Texas A&M University’s Reed Arena from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The concert is scheduled to feature ALABAMA, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, The Gatlin Brothers, Yolanda Adams, Cassadee Pope, Stephanie Quayle and Lee Greenwood. Lady Gaga was announced as a surprise guest.

Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter are set to attend the concert.

All the ticket sales and other proceeds will go to hurricane relief. The event sold out within 24 hours.

A video message from President Donald Trump will also air at the concert.

All five former presidents have not been together since the opening of the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas in 2013.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.