It's all there at the Historic Hi-Way 80 Sale...if you look long enough.

Looking for Christmas decor? It's there too. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

If you’re a yard sale fan you are in luck because the world’s longest sale passes through East Texas this weekend.

Yes, it’s the Historic Highway 80 Sale.

Five states of sales, all along one road. If you’re looking for something specific, you’ll probably find it if you drive far enough. I’m thinking a Shrek chair. I mean, I don’t have one.

Jana Youngblood usually shops at the highway 80 sale, but this time she’s selling.

“We have tons and tons of stuff we need to get rid of. We’re usually the ones driving up and down Highway 80 buying stuff so we decided that this year we would get rid of our stuff,” Youngblood said.

Her daughter Audrey decided to look around.

“I hope she doesn’t come back with anything,” Youngblood stated.

It looked like she had something, but she wasn’t coming back right now. She must have heard her mom. Surely the news camera isn’t chasing her away.

Kevin Blessing was selling stuff and willing to sell his six dollar burger for:

“Ten bucks,” He said.

“What a deal!” I commented.

I passed on that one.

“Do you have any solar powered lights that look like lamps?” I asked him.

“Yeah, right here,” He pointed out.

“Woa! You can find anything here,” I observed.

“Yes you can,” Blessing agreed.

“Toys, yard stuff, baby stuff; pretty much a little bit of everything,” Youngblood said.

But she didn’t have a Shrek Chair.

Sheila and Terrell Edwards had the same issue as other sellers.

“We accumulate stuff and we sell it to people that need it. It’s one of those sales if you don’t buy it when you see it it’s probably not going to be there when you go back,” Sheila said.

That was profound. All one of a kind items at the 80 sale.

“I just gotta know do you have a Shrek chair?” I asked her.

“I do. Would you like to see it?” Sheila stated.

“That is uncanny. I’ve been looking for one,” I said.

And there it was: a Shrek fold-up chair. But I don’t know, maybe I’ll wait a while. I’ll come back and see if the price drops.

But after all this shopping I really am regretting passing on that burger.

The Highway 80 Sale is held the third weekend in October and April every year.

