Riders, Rockers and Ribs takes over downtown Longview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Riders, Rockers and Ribs takes over downtown Longview

By Jamey Boyum, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
Thunder downtown: Riders, Rockers and Ribs. Phot by Jamey Boyum KLTV. Thunder downtown: Riders, Rockers and Ribs. Phot by Jamey Boyum KLTV.
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

There was the sound of thunder rolling through the streets of Longview on Saturday, but it wasn’t from a storm.

The second annual Riders, Rockers and Ribs Fest brought thousands of bikers to town. It started with a rib run to Jefferson then the gates opened at noon. Streets were blocked off for a plethora of vendors who sold everything from leather to meat. There were bouncy houses for the kids and bands started playing on the main stage shortly after noon. The music went on all day culminating in an appearance by Foghat.

About ten thousand people went to last year’s event. A portion of the proceeds go to nonprofit organizations.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved          

  • NewsMore>>

  • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for ETX counties

    Severe thunderstorm watch issued for ETX counties

    Sunday, October 22 2017 5:59 AM EDT2017-10-22 09:59:27 GMT

    A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for several East Texas counties through 7 a.m. Sunday.

    More >>

    A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for several East Texas counties through 7 a.m. Sunday.

    More >>

  • Neighbor reacts after man found dead in Longview home

    Neighbor reacts after man found dead in Longview home

    Sunday, October 22 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-10-22 04:49:04 GMT
    Loyd Johnson Jr. arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. (Source: Gregg County)Loyd Johnson Jr. arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. (Source: Gregg County)

    A Longview man is behind bars after another man was found dead inside his home. 

    More >>

    A Longview man is behind bars after another man was found dead inside his home. 

    More >>

  • WATCH: 5 living former presidents attend Texas hurricane relief concert

    WATCH: 5 living former presidents attend Texas hurricane relief concert

    Saturday, October 21 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-10-22 00:08:58 GMT

    The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation announced a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts featuring all five living former U.S. presidents. 

    More >>

    The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation announced a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts featuring all five living former U.S. presidents. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly