Riders, Rockers and Ribs takes over downtown Longview

There was the sound of thunder rolling through the streets of Longview on Saturday, but it wasn’t from a storm.

The second annual Riders, Rockers and Ribs Fest brought thousands of bikers to town. It started with a rib run to Jefferson then the gates opened at noon. Streets were blocked off for a plethora of vendors who sold everything from leather to meat. There were bouncy houses for the kids and bands started playing on the main stage shortly after noon. The music went on all day culminating in an appearance by Foghat.

About ten thousand people went to last year’s event. A portion of the proceeds go to nonprofit organizations.

