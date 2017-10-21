Dog hit by arrow is adopted

Robin Hood was only up for adoption one day. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

A dog shot by an arrow has recovered enough to be put up for adoption Saturday morning.

The dog, now named Robin Hood, was found on a Longview street by a passerby and underwent surgery at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. It took about six hours for a couple to qualify to adopt Robin Hood, but he’s not out of the woods yet.

“He has a couple of wounds that are still healing that we’re still doing a little bit of work on and we’re trying to make sure nothing gets infected and he doesn’t have any issues down the road, but considering all he’s been through he’s doing great,” Said Chris Kemper, Longview Animal Control Supervisor.

The Center had taken several phone calls about Robin Hood and there were quite a few applications submitted for his adoption.

