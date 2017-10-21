Man found dead with gunshot wound, Longview police investigating

Longview Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

At 4:54 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a welfare check call in the 1500 block of Oden St.

When they arrived they found Lee Arthur Gray, 47, of Loganport, Louisiana. LPD says Gray was found dead, laying on the floor of the home with a gunshot wound. Police say Gray was not living at the residence.

Loyd Johnson Jr. , 32, who did live at the Longview home, was taken to a local hospital after police say he received non-life threatening injuries from Gray. He was treated and release and interviewed by detectives about the shooting.

Johnson had a previous felony conviction and LPD says he was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail and is awaiting bond.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and the department is asking anyone with additional information to call 903-237-1170.

