Man found dead with gunshot wound, Longview police investigating

From the Longview Police Department Homicide Investigation at 1507 Oden St. The Longview Police Department is investigating a homicide at 1507 Oden St. The police responded to the location reference a welfare check on October 21, 2017 at 4:54 a.m. When officers arrived they located one male, Lee Arthur Gray 47 years old from Loganport LA. laying on the floor inside the house with a gunshot wound. Gray was dead when officers arrived and was not residing at 1507 Oden St. The resident...More >>
A study by Business Insider and Foursquare claims to determine the most popular fast food chain in every state. The results of the study, according to Business Insider, were based upon which chain received the most visits on average per location. Many Texans are crying foul, however, as the study claims that Texas' favorite fast food is ...steady yourself... In-N-Out Burger, a chain based in California. While Texans have no beef with the California chain, most of us claim...More >>
Here are the Red Zone week 8 scores for football games across East Texas.More >>
A Greenville player was carried off the field Friday night with an injury.More >>
Thursday night's LaPoynor ISD school board meeting drew a large crowd as Superintendent James Young, presented a letter that was sent to the district from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More >>
