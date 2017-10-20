Player injured during Marshall vs Greenville game

A Greenville player was carried off the field Friday night with an injury.

About 8:15 p.m. during the first quarter of the Marshall Mavericks game against the Greenville Lions, the game stopped momentarily when the player was injured.

According to the Marshall Mavericks Twitter account, the unnamed player received a leg injury and left the field on a stretcher. The school's account tweeted about the incident, offering prayers for the student and his family.

Prayers for the Greenville Lion that just got carried out on a stretcher. Gruesome leg injury. Lift him and his family up. ???? — Marshall Mavericks (@marshallmavs) October 21, 2017

It is unclear at this time how the injury occurred or the name of the player.

