Player injured during Marshall vs Greenville game

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) -

A Greenville player was carried off the field Friday night with an injury.

About 8:15 p.m. during the first quarter of the Marshall Mavericks game against the Greenville Lions, the game stopped momentarily when the player was injured.

According to the Marshall Mavericks Twitter account, the unnamed player received a leg injury and left the field on a stretcher. The school's account tweeted about the incident, offering prayers for the student and his family.

It is unclear at this time how the injury occurred or the name of the player.

