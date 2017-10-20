ETX mother 'humbled' by response to letter penned to daughter's nurses

Jordan Scott says he can’t even imagine what his good friend’s Jonathan and Shelby Skiles are going through.

“Initially they took her their daughter Sophie to the hospital because she wasn't breathing and then found out she had a tumor,” says Scott. “You go from just thinking you're going to be in the hospital for a few days to spending six months in a cancer wing."

In May, Sophie Skiles was diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoma. Since then, the family has spent most of their time at Children's Hospital in Dallas and away from their Tyler home.



"The chemo, unfortunately, kind of took her independence away,” says Shelby Skiles. “She can't talk to us anymore, she's on a feeding tube, she can't eat she can't walk."

Skiles says one night after a nurse left her daughters room, she began to write an open letter to pediatric nurses and posted it on Sophie’s Facebook page.

It reads in part, “I see you. I sit on this couch all day long and, I see you. You try so hard to be unnoticed by me and my child. I see your face drop a little when she sees you and cries. You try so many ways to ease her fears and win her over. I see you hesitate to stick her or pull Band-Aids off. You say 'No owies' and 'I'm sorry' more times in one day than most people say 'thank you’.

The letter and Sophie’s story was picked up by ABC, the Huffington Post, and Fox News, and has over 27,000 shares.



"It's incredibly humbling that people would respond or see themselves or see other people that they know in my writing," says Skiles. "I'm happy that people are not only sharing it but, also tagging other nurses in it and using it as a way to help them."

Sophie is currently in remission and awaiting a stem cell transplant.

“Jonathan and Shelby are both some of the greatest people that I know,” says Scott. "I just felt that we needed to do something, as much as we could to help out and just kind of relieve stress off of them."



Scott is helping to organize a Fun Run to help support the Skiles family, and raise awareness about pediatric cancer in the East Texas area.

The Fun Run will take place on Oct. 28 at the Cain Center Grounds in Athens. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Skiles family to help Sophie continue to beat lymphoma.

