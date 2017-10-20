Tyler police respond to crash involving van, flatbed

Tyler police responding to a crash involving a van and a flatbed truck.

The crash occurred about 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 31 West and Spur 364, just west of Tyler.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time. KLTV has reached out to police for more information.

As of 4:40 p.m., the wreck had been cleared and thru-traffic resumed.

