Roasted Chicken Poblano Soup by Christoph Stockhammer

Christoph Stockhammer, owner of 4-Way Cafe in Flint, shares a perfect soup recipe that you'll want to make again and again all fall long!

Roasted Chicken Poblano Soup

6 corn tortillas

4 T flour

2 tsp chili powder

2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

4 T olive oil

1 cup finely chopped yellow onion & 1 tsp garlic

1 cup finely chopped poblano peppers

4 T unsalted butter

6 cup chicken stock

1 cup ½ & ½

4 chicken breasts (roasted and cubed)

Monterey jack cheese for garnish

Cut corn tortillas into strips & food process till fine. Add flour, chili powder, cumin (if desired), salt & pepper, and blend until like corn meal.

Heat oil in stockpot & saute onion peppers & garlic. Add butter & melt.

Add tortilla mixture & cook like a roux (doesn’t take long)

Add stock & simmer for 10 minutes. Add ½ & 1/2. Do NOT boil. Add chicken.

Serve with tortilla strips & monterrey jack cheese