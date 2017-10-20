Roasted Chicken Poblano Soup by Christoph Stockhammer

Christoph Stockhammer, owner of 4-Way Cafe in Flint, shares a perfect soup recipe that you'll want to make again and again all fall long!
Roasted Chicken Poblano Soup
6 corn tortillas
4 T flour
2 tsp chili powder
2 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
4 T olive oil
1 cup finely chopped yellow onion & 1 tsp garlic
1 cup finely chopped poblano peppers
4 T unsalted butter
6 cup chicken stock
1 cup ½ & ½
4 chicken breasts (roasted and cubed)
Monterey jack cheese for garnish
Cut corn tortillas into strips & food process till fine. Add flour, chili powder, cumin (if desired), salt & pepper, and blend until like corn meal.
Heat oil in stockpot & saute onion peppers & garlic. Add butter & melt.
Add tortilla mixture & cook like a roux (doesn’t take long)
Add stock & simmer for 10 minutes. Add ½ & 1/2. Do NOT boil. Add chicken.
Serve with tortilla strips & monterrey jack cheese
