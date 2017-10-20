Roasted Chicken Poblano Soup by Christoph Stockhammer - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Roasted Chicken Poblano Soup by Christoph Stockhammer

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Christoph Stockhammer, owner of 4-Way Cafe in Flint, shares a perfect soup recipe that you'll want to make again and again all fall long!

Roasted Chicken Poblano Soup
6 corn tortillas
4 T flour
2 tsp chili powder
2 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
4 T olive oil
1 cup finely chopped yellow onion & 1 tsp garlic
1 cup finely chopped poblano peppers
4 T unsalted butter
 6 cup chicken stock
1 cup ½ & ½
4 chicken breasts (roasted and cubed)
Monterey jack cheese for garnish

Cut corn tortillas into strips & food process till fine.  Add flour, chili powder, cumin (if desired), salt & pepper, and blend until like corn meal.
Heat oil in stockpot & saute onion peppers & garlic.  Add butter & melt.
Add tortilla mixture & cook like a roux (doesn’t take long)
Add stock & simmer for 10 minutes.  Add ½ & 1/2. Do NOT boil.   Add chicken.

Serve with tortilla strips & monterrey jack cheese

