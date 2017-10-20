LaPoynor school officials, community members discuss Christian Flag, FFRF letter

Thursday night's LaPoynor ISD school board meeting drew a large crowd as Superintendent James Young, presented a letter that was sent to the district from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

In the letter, the FFRF says that the district's display of a Christian Flag on school grounds, as well as their promotion of a student-led moment of prayer on the district's Facebook page, is unconstitutional.

At last night's meeting, community members shared their thoughts on the issue. Video from the meeting was sent to KLTV from a LaPoynor parent.

“The Freedom From Religion organization really has a distorted and inaccurate view of the separation of church and state in the First Amendment,” said one community member. “Matter fact I'd like to say that their viewpoint is probably void and alien to that of our founding fathers."

The superintendent also asked anyone who opposed the Christian flag to stand. No one did.

The board will give their proposed thoughts at next month’s meeting.

In the meantime, the flag will remain on school grounds.

