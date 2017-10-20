Study claims In-N-Out is favored by Texans over Whataburger

What's the most popular fast food chain in each state? Foursquare says they've found the answer.
The company recently released a study showing their findings which was published on Business Insider's website. But it's the Lone Star State results that have some Texans crying foul.
The study claims that Texans' favorite fast food is - steady yourself - In-N-Out Burger. In-N-Out Burger is a chain based in California.
According to Business Insider, the study was based on which chain received the most visits on average per location.
While Texans have no beef with the California chain, many claim a diehard loyalty to the Texas-based Whataburger chain, with its generously-sized burgers, hot patty melts and creamy shakes.
This map from @businessinsider showing most popular fast food joints in each state can't be right.— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 19, 2017
Texas does not love In-N-Out. pic.twitter.com/aUdWthHbPB
Twitter grilled Business Insider over the study's claims.
Fixed the favorites map for Business Insider...#atx #Whataburger pic.twitter.com/XGaHgaCDbY— Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) October 19, 2017
At the end of the day, all that really matters is that you got Whataburger and that you're happy— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) October 9, 2017
And just in case you were curious, there are 35 In-N-Out locations in Texas. There are 669 Whataburger locations in Texas.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.