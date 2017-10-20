Jury duty canceled in Gregg County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Jury duty canceled in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

If you received a jury summons to report for jury duty on Monday, your luck has changed.

Gregg County residents who were planning to report for jury duty on Oct. 23 don’t have to make the trip to the Gregg County Courthouse.

According to the district clerk's office, no new panels will be needed Monday.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly