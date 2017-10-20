Harrison County extends burn ban

Harrison County has extended its burn ban.

The burn ban was extended to limit activities such as, outdoor cooking and prohibits the burning of barrels.

According to the Harrison County Fire Marshal’s office, outdoor cooking must be in enclosed pits or grills, for 90 days.

This ban does not include outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality such as, firefighter training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; or planting or harvesting of agricultural crops.

