ETX man sentenced for Longview road rage shooting

A Longview man has been sentenced for his role in a road rage incident that took place in a store parking lot.

Cody Blood, 23, of Longview has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty in court today.

Blood was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in May for the road rage incident. He was also charged in June for an assault family violence case. Blood was sentenced to 5 years for both charges. Both sentences will run concurrently.

The incident occurred at the Brookshire's in the 3300 block of Gilmer Road in Longview. Blood was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The other party involved was questioned and released.

Police confirmed the altercation occurred due to road rage.

Blood must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

