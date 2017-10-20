Memorial service set for ETX man killed in oil rig explosion

Memorial services have been set for an ETX man who remains missing after an explosion on an oil platform in Lousiana.

Timothy Lee Morrison, 44, of Katy went missing on October 15 after an oil and gas platform exploded on Lake Pontchartrain.

Authorities on the scene reported that cleaning materials had ignited on the surface of the oil rig platform, causing the blast Sunday night. Seven people were injured. The fire on the platform, which is owned by Clovelly Oil Co., was extinguished Monday morning.

The AP reports that on Oct. 23 the Coast Guard suspended its search for Morrison. Cmdr. Zac Ford said in a statement Monday night, "The decision to suspend a search is never an easy one. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Morrison family and all those affected by this incident."

Morrison was born in Tyler and raised in Athens, where he grew up. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering.

According to Autry's Carroll-Lehr funeral home, a visitation service has been scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22 from 2-3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Athens. Services will be held following visitation at 3 p.m, at the church.

Related: The Latest: Coast Guard suspends search for missing man

Related: Platform that caught fire owned by Clovelly Oil

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.