Memorial service set for ETX man killed in oil rig explosion

A very fast moving cold front is likely to move through East Texas from west to east through the area early on Sunday morning.More >>
A very fast moving cold front is likely to move through East Texas from west to east through the area early on Sunday morning.More >>
Harrison County has extended its burn ban. The burn ban was extended to limit activities such as outdoor cooking and prohibits the outdoor burning of barrels.More >>
Harrison County has extended its burn ban. The burn ban was extended to limit activities such as outdoor cooking and prohibits the outdoor burning of barrels.More >>
A Longview man has been sentenced for his role in a road rage incident that took place in a store parking lot.More >>
A Longview man has been sentenced for his role in a road rage incident that took place in a store parking lot.More >>
Memorial services have been set for an ETX man who remains missing after an explosion on an oil platform in Lousiana.More >>
Memorial services have been set for an ETX man who remains missing after an explosion on an oil platform in Lousiana.More >>