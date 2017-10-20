First Alert Weather Day for Sunday morning

A very fast moving cold front is likely to move through East Texas from West to East through the area early on Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, only a few showers/thundershowers will occur over the SE sections of ETX. Once again, the strongest storms are likely to occur to our north, over Oklahoma and points North and East.

The SPC, or Storm Prediction Center has placed the Northwestern sections of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather/storms on Sunday morning. This area is from just north of Athens to Mineola to Mt. Pleasant and points north and west. This means there is a 15% chance for Significant Severe Weather within 25 miles of any point within the Slight Risk. (See Graphic) There is a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather/storms from Crockett to Nacogdoches to Center and all points north until it meets up with the slight risk area. Meaning, there is a 5% chance for Significant Severe Weather within 25 miles of any point within the Marginal Risk.

Greatest Threats appear to remain Strong and Gusty Thunderstorm winds up to 60-65 mph in the strongest storms. A few pockets of large hail will be possible as well. The Tornado Risk is LOW, but not out of the question, so we will need to watch this area closely. The Flash Flooding risk is low as well due to the rapid movement of this frontal boundary. Rainfall totals of .75" to 2.00" will be possible. Higher amounts will occur over northern counties and lesser totals, south.

