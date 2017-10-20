Gilmer carnival worker arrested for operating ride while intoxicated

Gilmer Police arrested a carnival worker Thursday night after receiving a complaint from a concerned citizen.

Darrell Wayne Clayton, 63, was arrested and charged with assembling or operating an amusement ride while intoxicated.

Gilmer police responded to the complaint around 11:15 p.m. Clayton was given a breathalyzer test which confirmed he was in fact intoxicated.

Clayton was taken to the Upshur County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.