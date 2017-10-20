Gilmer carnival worker arrested for operating ride while intoxic - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Gilmer carnival worker arrested for operating ride while intoxicated

Darrell Clayton (Source: Upshur County Jail) Darrell Clayton (Source: Upshur County Jail)
GILMER, TX (KLTV) -

Gilmer Police arrested a carnival worker Thursday night after receiving a complaint from a concerned citizen.

Darrell Wayne Clayton, 63, was arrested and charged with assembling or operating an amusement ride while intoxicated.

Gilmer police responded to the complaint around 11:15 p.m. Clayton was given a breathalyzer test which confirmed he was in fact intoxicated.

Clayton was taken to the Upshur County Jail. Bond has not been set. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly