DPS responding to wreck on I-20 eastbound between Kilgore and Lo - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS responding to wreck on I-20 eastbound between Kilgore and Longview

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Gregg County DPS is currently on scene of a wreck on I-20.

The wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes between Kilgore and Longview on the interstate.

DPS confirms a medical helicopter is on scene but could not confirm any injuries at this time. 

Details are limited. DPS advises travelers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

