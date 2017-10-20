Early voting begins Monday in Smith County

Smith County:

Early Voting begins Monday, October 23, 2017, in Smith County.

The election will include a Smith County Bond for road and bridge projects, elections for the cities of Arp and Whitehouse, and several statewide Constitutional Amendments.

The Smith County Commissioners Court called a $39.5 million bond election. If approved, the money received from the bonds would be used to pay for major county road and bridge projects over three years – Phase I of a two-phase, six-year Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project.

Details of the plan can be found on the county’s website page,www.smith-county.com, along with an educational video about the road bond. The 3-minute-and-48-second educational video can be found at these links:

https://vimeo.com/235976986, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnLCVAOvueI&feature=youtu.be

www.smith-county.com

Smith County encourages citizens to view and share the video, which provides a synopsis of the bond package.

Additionally, the county website contains detailed information relating to the financing of the bonds, if it passes. The “Smith County Bond Financing Overview” can be found at http://www.smith-county.com/Commissioners/CommunityInput/RoadImprovement.aspx, under the Resource Documents Tab.

This information was previously presented orally during Commissioners Court in August but is now also available online for review by citizens.

Early Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, October 23-27; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 30 through November 1; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 2-3.

Election Day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Early Voting locations will be at the R.B. Hubbard Facility, next door to the Elections Office, at 304. E. Ferguson in Tyler; the Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale; Heritage Building, 1900 W. Bellwood Road in Tyler; Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St. in Whitehouse; and the Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196 in Noonday.

On Election Day, November 7, Smith County residents will be able to vote at any of the 34 polling locations in Smith County instead of being restricted to their precinct.

For sample ballots or more information on the local elections, visit https://www.smith-county.com/Government/Departments/Elections/CurrentElection.aspx or call the Smith County Elections Office at 903-590-4777.