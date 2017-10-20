Lindale church youth director arrested on sexual assault charge

Smith County: Early Voting begins Monday, October 23, 2017, in Smith County.More >>
The Director of Student Ministries for First United Methodist Church in Lindale has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault.More >>
Longview is in the running to house a Dollar General distribution center that could create as many as 400 new jobs and have a $700 million impact on the city.More >>
The Tyler Lee football team plays its homecoming game Friday night, but for now its not about them, its about other Red Raider sports making a statement.More >>
Week eight of high school football got underway Thursday night. Union Grove played host to Cross Roads in a District 10-2A Division I battle.More >>
