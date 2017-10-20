Lindale church youth director arrested on sexual assault charge

The Director of Student Ministries for First United Methodist Church in Lindale has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault.

According to Smith County Judicial Records, Clinton Brackett, 32, of Lindale was arrested by the Texas Rangers on Thursday and booked into the Smith County Jail.

According to the Runnels County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was put together and a warrant was issued for Brackett.

According to officials with Smith County DPS, an initial traffic stop was conducted in Runnels County at the beginning of October. During the traffic stop, the trooper suspected sexual assault and turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers. An interview with Brackett was conducted and enough information was obtained to charge him with sexual assault.

A deputy with Runnels County said Brackett used to be a pastor in Ballinger before becoming the Director of Student Ministries at FUMC in Lindale. He has been with FUMC for almost two years.

According to FUMC Pastor Rick Ivey, Brackett's employment with the church has been terminated. Ivey says the incident did not happen at FUMC or in Lindale.

Brackett posted $100,000 bond on Thursday and was released from the Smith County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be turned over to the Runnels County District Attorney, according to DPS.

