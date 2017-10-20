Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain. Highs near 80

Light rain is moving across the East Texas landscape early this morning. The rain is tracking towards the north and could make to a soggy start to the day for many East Texans. There is a small chance for rain for the rest of the morning and as we head into the afternoon. Not a lot of sunshine will be able to peak through the clouds today. Even with mostly cloudy skies, highs will still be warm with temperatures near 80 degrees. It will also be a breezy day, with winds flowing from the south at 10-15 mph.

Mostly cloudy conditions continue Saturday. Rain is also possible, especially for the second half of the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s, but a cold front will knock our temperatures back into the 70 for next week. The cold front will march through East Texas during the overnight and early morning hours on Sunday. The approaching cold front will increase chances for showers and storms Sunday. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday morning. Risks include damaging winds and hail potential. Flash flooding and tornado risks are low.

After the cold front passes, mild and sunny conditions will be present once again in East Texas. Expect highs in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows near 50 degrees for majority of the upcoming work week.

