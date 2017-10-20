Tyler Lee swimming and tennis update

The Tyler Lee football team plays its homecoming game Friday night, but for now its not about them, its about other Red Raider sports making a statement.



Both the Lee boys and girls swim teams knocked off Mesquite Wednesday night, and history was also made.



Freshman Caroline Richbourg set a new school record in the 100-butterfly by finishing in 58.27 seconds. The previous record was set way back in 2001

Meanwhile, the Tyler Lee tennis team had a nice sendoff Thursday afternoon as it left for Sulphur Springs. The back to back 11-6A district champions

took on Richardson in the area round of the postseason.



And Lee is moving on to the regional quarterfinals thanks to dominating the match 10 points to 1. The Red Raiders will now face The Woodlands on Tuesday in Nacogdoches.

Lee has won its first two playoff matches 10 points to 1.



