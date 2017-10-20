Union Grove defeats Cross Roads; coach Adams gets win 100

Week eight of high school football got underway Thursday night.



Union Grove played host to Cross Roads in a District 10-2A Division I battle. Looking to stay in the league title race with Big Sandy, the Lions needed to take care of business against the winless Bobcats.



And Union Grove did just that. The Lions led 10-0 at halftime and went onto win 23 to 8 improving to 5-2 overall, and 2-0 in district play. Head coach Roger Adams in the meantime picked up career win number 100.



