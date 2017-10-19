Restaurant Reports: 4 restaurants earn top scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 4 restaurants earn top scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Four East Texas restaurants made the health inspector's job a bit easier in the latest round of inspections.

In Longview,

A perennial favorite, the Hot Dog Express at 106 East Marshall Avenue.
No violations , no demerits.

In Tyler, 

Dairy Queen at 416 South Southeast Loop 323.
No violations, no demerits.

Back in Longview,

East Young Fish & Seafood at 2000 South High street.
No violations, no demerits.

And Papacita's at 305 West Loop 281.
No violations, no demerits.

