Restaurant Reports: 4 restaurants earn top scores

Four East Texas restaurants made the health inspector's job a bit easier in the latest round of inspections.

In Longview,

A perennial favorite, the Hot Dog Express at 106 East Marshall Avenue.

No violations , no demerits.

In Tyler,

Dairy Queen at 416 South Southeast Loop 323.

No violations, no demerits.

Back in Longview,

East Young Fish & Seafood at 2000 South High street.

No violations, no demerits.

And Papacita's at 305 West Loop 281.

No violations, no demerits.

