Better East Texas: Are late night talk shows getting too politic - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Better East Texas: Are late night talk shows getting too political?

By Pat Stacey, General Manager
Connect
(KLTV) -

For decades, late night talk show hosts have occasionally poked fun and criticized our elected representatives.  But now, it seems that it is popular among those programs to continually go after the president and congress and other federal officials. 

Now, President Trump makes himself an easy target with some of his tweets and off-script comments, but late night TV hosts have worn out the bit. Jimmy Kimmel has gone a step farther by abandoning comedy numerous times during his monologue to make serious and heartfelt and even angry appeals about healthcare reform and gun control. He does have a very personal story about his son’s heart condition, and you can understand his connection to healthcare issues but when someone like Kimmel or even professional athletes start weighing in with continued frequency, the audience tires. 

We watch late night TV to relax, laugh a little, and generally wind down before bed.  Our brains and psyche need a pause and these programs used to be a bit of an escape from the heavy issues of the day.  But like social media and other formerly innocent outlets, late night hosts often add more tension than they relieve. 

If Kimmel wants to become a political commentator, then he and the others can go that route but it will erode the platform that they currently have.  Some criticism and light-hearted jabs on sensitive topics are fine, even welcome at times, but the flood must end or audiences will choke and wither. 

A little entertainment at the end of the day will relax everyone and make for a Better East Texas.   

Copyright 2017 KLTV. all rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Longview Animal Control supervisor helps pass cruelty law

    Longview Animal Control supervisor helps pass cruelty law

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-10-23 11:27:17 GMT
    Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

    With the passing of Texas Senate Bill 762 it became a felony 3 to abuse or torture an animal in the state of Texas, and Longview's Chris Kemper helped give the law teeth.

    More >>

    With the passing of Texas Senate Bill 762 it became a felony 3 to abuse or torture an animal in the state of Texas, and Longview's Chris Kemper helped give the law teeth.

    More >>

  • 1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler wreck

    1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler wreck

    Monday, October 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-10-23 10:50:16 GMT

    From the Tyler Police Department On Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 1:16 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 8300 block of Paluxy Drive on a head-on collision. Upon arrival by EMS and Tyler Fire it was determined that that one driver was deceased and the other driver was pinned in. Accident investigators said that a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Dakota Payne, W/M, age 27, of Diana, Texas was traveling northbound on Paluxy and drove into the southbound lane striking a 2000 GMC Yukon head-on....

    More >>

    From the Tyler Police Department On Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 1:16 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 8300 block of Paluxy Drive on a head-on collision. Upon arrival by EMS and Tyler Fire it was determined that that one driver was deceased and the other driver was pinned in. Accident investigators said that a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Dakota Payne, W/M, age 27, of Diana, Texas was traveling northbound on Paluxy and drove into the southbound lane striking a 2000 GMC Yukon head-on....

    More >>

  • Longview Fire Department responds to residential fire

    Longview Fire Department responds to residential fire

    Sunday, October 22 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-10-22 23:09:49 GMT

    The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the corner of Alpine Road and Bolivar Street in Longview. Five fire engines responded. Witnesses stated that flames were appearing out of the house. The fire is under control but is not completely out yet. The firefighters conducted a primary search and concluded the home was clear of people. Further details will be released when they become available.   Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

    More >>

    The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the corner of Alpine Road and Bolivar Street in Longview. Five fire engines responded. Witnesses stated that flames were appearing out of the house. The fire is under control but is not completely out yet. The firefighters conducted a primary search and concluded the home was clear of people. Further details will be released when they become available.   Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly