Toy recall due to choking hazard

Around 587,000 toys are being recalled due to a choking hazard caused by a metal attachment.

The Kids Preferred Toy Company recalled the Just One You Waggy Musical Kitty toy Thursday.

The toy was sold at Carter's, Target, and Walmart stores nationwide and online.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, "the metal post and handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children."

It costed between $11 and $20. Consumers are encouraged to take them from young children and contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement.

