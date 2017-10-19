RECALL: 587,000 children's toys recalled due to choking hazard

Parents, take note - more than 587,000 children's toys are being recalled because of a wind-up attachment that could pose a choking hazard.

Thursday, Kids Preferred Toy Company recalled their line of musical wind-up toys. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the metal post or handle of the device can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The toy was sold at Carter's, Target, and Walmart stores nationwide and online.

PHOTOS: Mobile users click here to see which toys have been recalled.

"This recall involves Carter’s®, Child of Mine®, Guess How Much I Love You® and Just One You® brands of wind-up musical plush toys. The toys have a metal wind-up mechanism that can be turned to play music. They were sold in variety of animal characters and colors. The model number and batch code are printed on the smallest white sewn-in label behind the care label," the CPSC said.

The toys cost between $11 and $20. Consumers are encouraged to contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement.

Contact Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email recall@kidspreferred.com. Consumers can also visit the company online and click on “Product Safety” for more information.

