East Texans return from Harvey relief efforts, urge others to remember victims

We are almost two months out from the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, but for many who lost their homes, the recovery is just beginning.

Pastor Scott Brown and three others with the First Baptist Church in Bullard have just returned from helping with some needed manual labor in Friendswood and Pearland.



Pastor Brown says, “We continued to tear out sheetrock, replace electrical sockets, tear out cabinets, and remove hot water heaters”.

The four volunteered with Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, working to organize and assist volunteers.

Pastor Brown said over the few days they were in South Texas, Samaritan’s Purse was hosting volunteers from Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Georgia, and, of course, Texas.

He added that although we are several weeks out following the deadly hurricane, efforts need to steadily continue.

“Sometimes when a tragedy hits, everyone goes in to help, but then our lives go back to normal.”



The First Baptist Church plans to continue to send assistance with donations, supplies and future mission trips over the next several months.



"You know, at some point they’re going to need money to buy sheet rock and wood, kitchen appliances. So, our commitment at our church is to stay focused on them… and if we can come and be some manual labor, then we're willing to do that.”



Samaritan’s Purse has serviced about 300 homes in the Pearland area and plan to work on at least 120 more.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.