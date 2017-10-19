Longview man found guilty for financial aid fraud - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview man found guilty for financial aid fraud

Robert Briscoe (Source: U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas) Robert Briscoe (Source: U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A Longview man has been convicted of federal violations for his role in a student financial aid fraud scheme.

Robert Brisco, 30,  indicted by a federal jury on July 19, 2017 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and 16 counts of student financial aid fraud and aiding and abetting. 

Brisco was found guilty today by a jury on all counts.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston, at sentencing, Brisco faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy and for each mail fraud charge and 5 years in federal prison for each student financial aid fraud charge.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

According to information presented in court, from June 2013 to September 2015, Brisco and others conspired to use wire communications and the mail to fraudulently obtain student financial aid funds through the Pell Grant Program and William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program.  

Brisco's mother, Gracie Brisco, 54, and his sister, Shanitra Frost Brisco, 34, both of Longview, pleaded guilty in July 2017, to student financial aid fraud and each face up to five years in federal prison at sentencing. 

Six other individuals have been charged in connection with the student aid fraud scheme. 

All have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. 

“Student financial aid fraud deprives deserving students of funds essential to their education,” said Featherston.  “We are committed to prosecuting these crimes and appreciate our federal agents who work so tirelessly to ensure our economy is not crippled by these fraudulent activities.”

According to Featherston, this case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education - Office of Inspector General, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Longview Police Department, and the Kilgore College Police Department.  Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld and L. Frank Coan are prosecuting this case. 

Related: Longview man indicted for financial aid fraud scheme; sister pleads guilty
Related: USAO: Longview mother, son indicted on student financial aid fraud charges

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • East Texans return from Harvey relief efforts, urge others to remember victims

    East Texans return from Harvey relief efforts, urge others to remember victims

    Thursday, October 19 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-10-19 23:32:40 GMT

    We are almost two months out following the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, but for many who lost their homes, the recovery is just beginning.

    More >>

    We are almost two months out following the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, but for many who lost their homes, the recovery is just beginning.

    More >>

  • Better East Texas: Weinstein fallout comes a bit late

    Better East Texas: Weinstein fallout comes a bit late

    Thursday, October 19 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-19 23:01:22 GMT

    There has been a continuous stream of celebrity testimonies about sexual assaults by Harvey Weinstein, one of the most powerful movie producers in Hollywood. 

    More >>

    There has been a continuous stream of celebrity testimonies about sexual assaults by Harvey Weinstein, one of the most powerful movie producers in Hollywood. 

    More >>

  • Toy recall due to choking hazard

    Toy recall due to choking hazard

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-10-19 22:55:41 GMT

    The Kids Preferred Toy Company recalled the Just One You Waggy Musical Kitty toy Thursday due to a choking hazard. Around 587,000 toys are being recalled. The toy was sold at Carter's, Target, and Walmart stores nationwide and online.  According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, "the metal post and handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children." It costed between $11 and $20. Consumers are encouraged to t...

    More >>

    The Kids Preferred Toy Company recalled the Just One You Waggy Musical Kitty toy Thursday due to a choking hazard. Around 587,000 toys are being recalled. The toy was sold at Carter's, Target, and Walmart stores nationwide and online.  According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, "the metal post and handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children." It costed between $11 and $20. Consumers are encouraged to t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly