Longview man found guilty for financial aid fraud

A Longview man has been convicted of federal violations for his role in a student financial aid fraud scheme.

Robert Brisco, 30, indicted by a federal jury on July 19, 2017 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and 16 counts of student financial aid fraud and aiding and abetting.

Brisco was found guilty today by a jury on all counts.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston, at sentencing, Brisco faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy and for each mail fraud charge and 5 years in federal prison for each student financial aid fraud charge.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

According to information presented in court, from June 2013 to September 2015, Brisco and others conspired to use wire communications and the mail to fraudulently obtain student financial aid funds through the Pell Grant Program and William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program.

Brisco's mother, Gracie Brisco, 54, and his sister, Shanitra Frost Brisco, 34, both of Longview, pleaded guilty in July 2017, to student financial aid fraud and each face up to five years in federal prison at sentencing.

Six other individuals have been charged in connection with the student aid fraud scheme.

All have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

“Student financial aid fraud deprives deserving students of funds essential to their education,” said Featherston. “We are committed to prosecuting these crimes and appreciate our federal agents who work so tirelessly to ensure our economy is not crippled by these fraudulent activities.”

According to Featherston, this case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education - Office of Inspector General, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Longview Police Department, and the Kilgore College Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld and L. Frank Coan are prosecuting this case.

