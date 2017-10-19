Proposed Dollar General distribution center would bring 400 jobs - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Proposed Dollar General distribution center would bring 400 jobs to Longview

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Longview is in the running to house a Dollar General distribution center that could create as many as 400 new jobs and have a $700 million impact on the city.

The facility would be the 17th distribution center in the company's supply chain.

The Longview Economic Development Corp. released a statement Thursday on the proposed center, saying the proposed project would create a 1-million square foot facility in the North Business Park.

At full capacity, the facility could employ 400 people.

"We are honored Dollar General has selected Longview as a potential location for their newest distribution facility," said LEDCO President CEO Wayne Mansfield. "We look forward to positive and continued discussions with Dollar General as this project would support additional diversification of our local economy, which is expected to realize a $700 million economic impact to the community over the next 25 years. "

Mayor Andy Mack praised the board for their work on the project, saying, "We all know Longview is a great location to handle major distribution operations, and I am very proud of the staff at LEDCO for coordinating this major project in partnership with the city, the county and the Dollar General team."

