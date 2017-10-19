Tonight's your best night to view Uranus - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tonight's your best night to view Uranus

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Make all the juvenile jokes you want, but tonight is everyone's best chance to see Uranus.

According to NASA, the icy planet should be easy to spot all night without a telescope.

"Its blue-green color is unmistakable," NASA said in a blog post. "It may be bright enough to see with your naked eye -- and for sure in binoculars."

The easiest way to find it? Look to the southeast and locate the Pisces constellation and then look for the bright blue-green dot.

The jokes were in full force in August 2017 when a study suggested Uranus could be producing millions of tons of giant diamonds.

