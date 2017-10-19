Police: Man suffers life threatening injuries after being run over by female

A Longview man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries this afternoon after being run over by a female driver.

Police were called to the 900 block of Henderson Street in Longview.

Crime scene tape was set up around the area. A physical evidence investigator was called to the scene.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. McCarter, they are currently investigating the incident as a domestic aggravated assault crime.

The female suspect was detained.

