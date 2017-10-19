Longview police investigating aggravated assault, one taken to hospital, one detained

Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence are being seen in the 500 block of Henderson Street in Longview.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. McCarter, they are currently investigating an aggravated assault that took place in the 800 block of Second Street.

McCarter says one person has been hospitalized and another person has been detained for questioning.

Longview police also have a physical evidence investigator on the scene as well as several officers.

A portion of the street has been blocked off by police. According to a KLTV reporter on the scene, an abandoned vehicle was spotted and the area was taped off. Police have been in the area for about an hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for more updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.