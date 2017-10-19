Gregg County arrests Kilgore man in connection to 2015 murder

A Kilgore man has been arrested for the murder of a man found shot dead in his car in 2015.

Deputies with the Gregg County Sheriff's Office served an arrest warrant to Jessie Clifford Brown, 35, at his home, Thursday, for the murder of John Allen Franco, 24.

On May 20, 2015, just after 10 p.m. authorities were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Old Highway 135 and Smallwood Road in the Liberty City area. There, they found 24-year-old John Allen Franco inside a wrecked vehicle. Franco was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Franco had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Despite the best efforts of first responders and emergency medical personnel, Franco succumbed to his wounds before he could be transported to a hospital.

Franco's two-year-old daughter was in the car when he was shot.

Over the last two-plus years, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators have continued to actively investigate this case, at times being assisted by the Texas Rangers, DPS Investigators, and other Law Enforcement agencies.

As a direct result of information gathered during this lengthy investigation, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, prepared an affidavit on October 16, 2017, to be filed with the court for an arrest warrant for Brown.

Brown was arrested at his home around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and was taken to the Gregg County Jail. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing at this time.

