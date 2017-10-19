First Alert Weather Day for Sunday morning

As we enter the second severe weather season here in the southern states, a fast-moving cold front is likely to pass through East Texas early on Sunday morning, just as we have been mentioning for the past week or so. As this front moves through, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to form along this boundary. The most severe storms are likely to be over Oklahoma and point north and northeast, but East Texas will see its share of storms, just ahead, along and immediately behind this cold front.

We are looking for strong, gusty winds to be the most significant threat during the morning hours along with a chance for some pockets of large hail, very heavy rainfall as well as a possible tornado or two. Once again, the greatest risk for East Texas will be thunderstorm winds near 60 mph or more. More concentrated severe weather threats will be just to our north. The further south you get in East Texas, the lesser chances for severe conditions, however, some is still possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the NW sections of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather through 7AM on Sunday morning. This is currently from Athens to Lindale to Daingerfield and all points north and west. This means a 15% chance for significant severe storms within 25 miles of any point within the NW sections of East Texas. A marginal risk will occur from Crockett to Mt. Enterprise and on to Carthage which means a 5% chance for significant severe storms within 25 miles of any point in this area. This area butts up to the slight risk to the north.

Rainfall totals are expected to be in the 1.00" to 2.00" range with lower amounts possible southernmost areas and could exceed 2.00" over the far northern sections of East Texas.

Once this front moves through, the threat for severe weather will diminish rapidly as cooler and drier air arrives into our area.

More to come as we get closer to Sunday Morning so we can better update this forecast for you.

