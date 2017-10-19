Drug bust leads officers to plethora of drugs

Law enforcement officers found a cornucopia of drugs during a recent drug bust in Longview.

A search of a home in the 300 block of Morris Drive turned up cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, liquid THC, promethazine and ecstasy - along with handguns and a large amount of cash.

The search and seizure led to two arrests - Joe Willie Stevenson, 40, of Longview and Kenneth Wayne Harris, 39, of Longview.

Stevenson has two charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Harris has been charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Both were booked into the Gregg County Jail.

The County Organized Drug Enforcement unit, along with the Longview Police Department's Special Investigative and Apprehension Unit participated in the search.

In the home, officers found 303 grams of promethazine, which is an antihistamine, along with 27.2 grams of cocaine, 33.8 grams of methamphetamines, more than four pounds of marijuana, 36.9 grams of liquid THC and 28.9 grams of ecstasy.

