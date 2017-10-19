FEMA filling over 300 job positions in Texas

If you are looking for a job, you might want to consider working for FEMA.
FEMA is hiring Texans for Hurricane Harvey recovery.
According to a press release, a job fair will be held on October 28th and 29th at 1309 Rutherford Lane Austin, Texas from 8 AM to 5 PM.
There are over 300 positions available for employment.
FEMA is asking for a resume and two forms of identification.
For more information, visit www.workintexas.com and search FEMA.
