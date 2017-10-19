Lapoynor ISD responds to request to take down Christian flag

A Christian flag soars in the air Wednesday at Lapoynor ISD in LaRue. (Source: KLTV, Brionna Rivers)

Lapoynor Independent School District says it's reviewing complaints raised about a religious symbol on school grounds.

The school recently came under fire for their display of a Christian flag.

Superintendent James Young said in a Thursday press release that the district is reviewing the complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation and is prepared to take action if needed.

"Lapoynor ISD is in receipt of a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation in which they take issue with some district practices regarding religious expression. As always, we appreciate members of our community bringing any matters of concern to our attention. We are in the process of reviewing the concerns addressed in the correspondence and will take any action deemed necessary. Lapoynor ISD is committed to achieving an appropriate balance between permissible religious expression and the obligation to maintain neutrality in its policies and practices."

On Oct. 11 the school district received the letter requesting that officials remove the Christian flag that flies over the school.

Sam Grover, who is an associate counselor for the FFRF, said in the letter that the district is "violating the establishment clause of the first amendment which prohibits the government from promoting one religion over another or religion generally over non-religion."

The FFRF advocates for the separation between religion and government.

Young did not provide a timeline on when that action might be expected but the school board is scheduled to have a regular meeting Thursday night and the issue may be discussed during open forum.

