Tyler freshman breaks 16-year-old swim record

Could East Texas be harboring the next Katie Ledecky?

It's too early to tell but one East Texas freshman is making waves in the pool and breaking 16-year-old records.

Tyler Lee freshman Caroline Richbourg broke the school's record in the 100-meter butterfly event Wednesday night. The previous record was set by Zofia Gajownickzek at 58.40 back in 2001. Caroline's new record is 58.27.

Her prior fastest time in that event was a 1:03:11 swim in February.

The race took place at the Tyler Independent School District Aquatic Center and Tyler Lee student competed against Mesquite.

Tyler ISD Aquatic Coordinator Jason Petty said the moment was exciting for the whole team.

"Several weeks ago Coach Ryan (West) and I had discussed putting her in the 100 fly at this meet to see if she could break the record. When Caroline came to me and asked to swim the race I knew she was excited about going for the record. The whole team gathered at the end of the pool and cheered loudly to help her through the race and that was great to see," Petty said.

The rest of the team fared equally well. The Red Raiders defeated Mesquite with a final score of 605 to 525 and the Lady Raiders defeated Mesquite 840 to 491.

Other schools, including Whitehouse and Gorman, also participated in the match.

