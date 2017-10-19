ETX mother's letter to nurses caring for ill daughter goes viral

An Athens, Texas mother's letter to her 2-year-old daughter's pediatric nurses has gone viral.

Shelby Skiles wrote a letter on Oct. 3 on Facebook on her daughter's page 'Sophia the brave.'

The letter and Sophie's story was picked up by ABC, the Huffington Post, Fox News, and U.S. Today and it has been shared on the 'Sophia the Brave' page nearly 27,000 times.

The mother started the Facebook page to post about her daughter's battle with T-Cell lymphoma and a tumor on her heart the size of a baseball in May. Since her diagnosis, Sophie has been at Children's hospital in Dallas receiving treatment and chemotherapy along with countless procedures.

Skiles told ABC News she was unable to sleep one night and she began to write.

The letter reads in part, "I see you. I sit on this couch all day long and, I see you. You try so hard to be unnoticed by me and my child. I see your face drop a little when she sees you and cries. You try so many ways to ease her fears and win her over. I see you hesitate to stick her or pull bandaids off. You say 'No owies' and 'I'm sorry' more times in one day than most people say 'thank you'."

According to ABC News, the toddler is awaiting a stem cell transplant, after undergoing 15 rounds of chemotherapy that helped stop the progression of cancer. Once the stem cell is complete, Sophie will need to continue undergoing therapy. Skiles expects Sophie will stay in Children's hospital until at least the end of January.

According to a post on Sophie's Facebook page, a 5K will be held on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. in Palestine at the Cain Center Grounds, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Skiles family to help Sophie continue to beat lymphoma.

You can register or donate here.

A Gofundme page has also been set up to help the family with medical expenses for Sophie.

KLTV has reached out to the Skiles family for comment.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.