Rusk County currently under Burn Ban

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Rusk County is now under a burn ban effective immediately. 

Other counties in East Texas currently under a burn ban include Cass, Marion, Harrison, Gregg, Cherokee, and Kaufman Counties. 

A burn ban is a mandatory order that is put into effect when drought conditions exist, prohibiting outdoor burning for public safety.

To see a list of statewide burn bans, click here.

The map will show the latest update of the new burn bans soon.

