Rusk County currently under Burn Ban

Rusk County is now under a burn ban effective immediately.

Other counties in East Texas currently under a burn ban include Cass, Marion, Harrison, Gregg, Cherokee, and Kaufman Counties.

A burn ban is a mandatory order that is put into effect when drought conditions exist, prohibiting outdoor burning for public safety.

To see a list of statewide burn bans, click here.

The map will show the latest update of the new burn bans soon.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.