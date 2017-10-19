Police need help identifying man suspected of shooting windows with BB gun

Longview Police Department detectives say they've identified one man and they need help identifying another suspected of shooting out the windows of more than 60 vehicles in Longview.

Thursday, the department released a statement and photos of the suspect via social media.

"We have identified one of the suspect’s involved in the criminal mischief cases where the windows were shot out with “BB Guns” 10-15 to 10-16-17 (We cannot name him at this time).

We have a second suspect involved in the photos below that we need identified.

If anyone has information in regards to this suspect in the photos, please contact Det. Doug Pickering at 903-237-1156, Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-7867, or greggcountycrimestoppers.org and reference case #17-16266."

