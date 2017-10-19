'Robin Hood' still needs good home, recovering after being shot with arrow

'Robin Hood' still needs good home, recovering after being shot - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Robin Hood is pictured here with LPD Detectives Suzie Hardee and Gabe Downs (Source: Longview Police Facebook Page) Robin Hood is pictured here with LPD Detectives Suzie Hardee and Gabe Downs (Source: Longview Police Facebook Page)
The Longview Police Department shared an update this morning on their Facebook page, saying that 'Robin Hood' is still looking for a good home.

On October 12, the department released disturbing images of a dog who had been shot with an arrow in his back and appeared to have suffered from other forms of abuse.

Chris Kemper, Longview Animal Control Supervisor, thinks the dog was shot at close range with a crossbow.

The dog was taken, sitting in the lap of an animal control officer, to the Longview Care and Adoption Center.

Veterinarian Christine Prior performed surgery and carefully removed the arrow. It was embedded deep in his back. Prior says the dog is lucky to be alive. The arrow that pierced Robin Hood’s back was four and a half inches inside his body.

“It did miss all the bones. In this view, it looks like it may have gone into the chest cavity and hit a lung, but when we took some more views we could tell that it went alongside the chest cavity,” Prior says.

The Longview Police Department posted this morning that 'Robin Hood' is recovering well and is now looking for his forever family. 

Detectives are still investigating the case. They're asking anyone with information to contact them immediately. 

As of Sept. 1, any intentional act of animal cruelty is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas, , and if the perpetrator is found guilty it would mean a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison.

